Larry and Tina Holmes Jr., of Durand, and Mark Sammons and Denise Ann Streng, of Gatesville, Texas, and New Lothrop, respectively, announce the engagement of Holly Anne Holmes and Justin Paul Sammons.
The bride-to-be is a 2008 graduate of Durand Area High School, and a 2015 graduate of Career Quest Learning Center in Lansing. She currently works for her father’s company, Michigan Battery Equipment.
The groom-to-be is a 2008 graduate of New Lothrop Area High School, as well as a graduate of ITT Technical Institute. He currently works as an employment sales representative at Vernon Outdoor and Small Engine Repair.
A wedding date of Oct. 24, 2020, has been set. The wedding will take place at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall and Wedding Chapel in Clio.
