OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare this week announced Dr. David McCance is joining Memorial Healthcare Gastroenterology.
McCance received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, Missouri. He completed a rotating internship, internal medicine, residency and fellowship in gastroenterology at the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland.
McCance is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology and is a fellow member of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Gastroenterology.
McCance joins Dr. Catherine Kerschen, Dr. Lisa LePain and physician’s assistant Danielle Feldpausch at Memorial Healthcare.
