Irene Hosking is turning 103 Tuesday.
Hosking was born April 20, 1918, to Harry and Hilma M. Cox in Hurley, Wisconsin. She was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Hurley in 1936 and continued on to Milwaukee Wisconsin School of Nursing, graduating in 1940.
Hosking joined the Army Nurse Corps on May 15, 1942. Her first base was Fort Custer, followed by Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy) in Wisconsin. After additional stops in Oklahoma and California, she shipped to Australia. While at Camp Mc Coy, Hosking met the love of her life, marrying MSG Louis Hosking from Owosso. Hosking has one son, Howard, one grandson and two great-grandchildren.
Hosking’s foreign military service took her to several cities in Australia, where she served for two years, one month and 15 days. She separated from military service on Feb. 28, 1946.
Hosking came to the Owosso area in 1946, becoming superintendent of nurses at the Shiawassee County Hospital located on Lyons Road, which later moved to Norton Street in Corunna and was called Pleasant View. She resigned from there in 1957 and did private nursing until 1961. Next she became the vision technician for the Shiawassee County Health Department. She resigned from that position when Marathon Oil Co. transferred her husband to Tonawanda, New York. Hosking did office work for her husband.
After retiring, the couple returned to Owosso. Hosking is currently the chaplain of the VFW Post 4005 in Corunna. She was the first female commander for the post in 1995. She also held the position of the first female commander of the Shiawassee County Council VFW, for which she continues to serve as chaplain.
