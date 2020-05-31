ALMA — Alma College has released the dean’s list for students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2020 winter term.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA during a term are named to the list. Those earning honors include:
n Jenna Baker of Byron
n Mariah Dunkin of Vernon
n Jessica Eva of Owosso
n Alexis Martenis of Owosso
n Averi Munro of Morrice
n Collin Ordiway of Laingsburg
n Taeler Ponsart of Bancroft
n Drew Theibert of Durand
n Joseph Vondrasek of Owosso
