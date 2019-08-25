HOUGHTON — Jacob Evon, of Owosso, attended the National Summer Transportation Institute (NSTI) July 14-27 at Michigan Technological University. A total of 20 high-school students from Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Virginia were accepted into the competitive scholarship program, which is part of Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs.
Students enrolled in NSTI participated in discussions, hands-on design competitions and trips to study local and regional transportation hotspots, including the Mackinac Bridge and the Soo Locks shipping canal. They spent time with industry role models and a diverse group of students from throughout the country and the world.
Students also got a chance to experience college life by staying in residence halls, eating in university cafeterias and exploring the Michigan Tech campus.
Students accepted in the National Summer Transportation Institute received a scholarship that covered tuition, room and board, and supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.