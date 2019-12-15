CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were issues Oct. 1 to 31 by the Shiawassee County Clerks office.
Ariss, Robert Russell and Tisdale, Camille Lynnette
Baker, Dewey Devane and David, Brooke Maree
Beauchaine, William David and Huntoon, Teresa Ruth
Beebe, Robert David and Felling, Jennifer Lynne
Bignell, Cortlyn Louise and Cook, Dylan Kenneth Michael
Brainder, Quentin Ackley II and Winchell, Amy Elizabeth
Coffey, Noah Nathaniel and Fivecoat, Autumn Nicole
Coy, Samuel George and Moore, Elizabeth Ashley
Crapo, Christie Marie and Ventura, Eric Antonio
Demankowski, Collin William and Galbavi, Emily Ann
Demey, Jessica Ann and Batteen, Royal Adair
Fierke, Megan Lynn and Schaefer, Matthew Thomas
Flynn, Joanne Frances and Glaser, David Joseph
Gretzler, Casand ra Leigh and Pajtas, John Frederick
Hampton, Ray Isaac and Smith, Jaelyn Addison
Harrison, Tyler Robert and McCarty, Lindsay Marie
Harwood, Matthew Richard and Howard, Kaytlan Allissia
Howell, Susan May and Rouse, Jeffery Edwin
Innes, Sarah Ann and Blaylock, Joshua Joseph
Johnson, Gerald Raymond III and Smith, Chasidy Nichol
Kelly, Amand a Marie and Bartholomew, Christopher Ryan
Kivisto, Maicie Adrianne and Taylor, Bryce James
Kline, Chad Charles and McHugh, Denise Nicole
Lindgren, Ethan Douglas and Lynch, Ciara Marie
Maier, Thomas David and Wilson, Taylor May
