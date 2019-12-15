CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were issues Oct. 1 to 31 by the Shiawassee County Clerks office.

Ariss, Robert Russell and Tisdale, Camille Lynnette

Baker, Dewey Devane and David, Brooke Maree

Beauchaine, William David and Huntoon, Teresa Ruth

Beebe, Robert David and Felling, Jennifer Lynne

Bignell, Cortlyn Louise and Cook, Dylan Kenneth Michael

Brainder, Quentin Ackley II and Winchell, Amy Elizabeth

Coffey, Noah Nathaniel and Fivecoat, Autumn Nicole

Coy, Samuel George and Moore, Elizabeth Ashley

Crapo, Christie Marie and Ventura, Eric Antonio

Demankowski, Collin William and Galbavi, Emily Ann

Demey, Jessica Ann and Batteen, Royal Adair

Fierke, Megan Lynn and Schaefer, Matthew Thomas

Flynn, Joanne Frances and Glaser, David Joseph

Gretzler, Casand ra Leigh and Pajtas, John Frederick

Hampton, Ray Isaac and Smith, Jaelyn Addison

Harrison, Tyler Robert and McCarty, Lindsay Marie

Harwood, Matthew Richard and Howard, Kaytlan Allissia

Howell, Susan May and Rouse, Jeffery Edwin

Innes, Sarah Ann and Blaylock, Joshua Joseph

Johnson, Gerald Raymond III and Smith, Chasidy Nichol

Kelly, Amand a Marie and Bartholomew, Christopher Ryan

Kivisto, Maicie Adrianne and Taylor, Bryce James

Kline, Chad Charles and McHugh, Denise Nicole

Lindgren, Ethan Douglas and Lynch, Ciara Marie

Maier, Thomas David and Wilson, Taylor May

