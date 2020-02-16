ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University has announced the dean’s list for students who achieved oustanding academic performance during fall 2019 semester.
The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 GPA and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students honored for the fall semester include:
Autumn Oliver, of Byron
Abigail Bates, Hailey Birchmeier, Jason Chen and Brooke Keck, of Chesaning
Ruth Crabtree, Jerod Fattal, Brooke Fugate and Rachel Warren, of Corunna
Hanna Ford, of Durand
Sage Fahey, Megan Hendley, Samuel Laczynski, Emma Ludlow, Nathan Mentus and Wren Miller, of Laingsburg
Alyssa Schnell, of New Lothrop
Aubrey DeWitt, Jayden Guru, Megan Jecks, Katelyn Kincaid, Benjamin Marcotte and Haley Rothe, of Owosso
Zachery Frent, Madison Lewis, Jamie Shaw and Rachel Zuzula of Perry
