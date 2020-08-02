ANN ARBOR — Concordia University Ann Arbor officials have released the spring honors list for the 2019-20 academic year.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
Among the area students named to the list were:
Corunna
Madison Birchmeier, Freshman
Morrice
Connor Scribner, Sophomore
New Lothrop
Allyson Sovis, Senior
