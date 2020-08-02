ANN ARBOR — Concordia University Ann Arbor officials have released the spring honors list for the 2019-20 academic year.

To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.

Among the area students named to the list were:

Corunna

Madison Birchmeier, Freshman

Morrice

Connor Scribner, Sophomore

New Lothrop

Allyson Sovis, Senior

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.