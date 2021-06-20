Celebrating a century

OWOSSO — More than 70 friends and family gathered at Owosso’s Bentley Park June 12 to celebrate Herbert Blanford Baker’s 100th birthday, which occurred June 5.
Golf towels noting Baker’s 12 holes-in-one during his long golfing career were souvenirs at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.