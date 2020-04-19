HAZELTON TWP. — The Juddville United Methodist Church is offering three agricultural scholarships for Shiawassee County student taking part in 4-H or FFA.
Applications can be picked up at the Michigan State University 4-H Extension office or the Juddville United Methodist Church office.
Office hours for the church are from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more information, call (810) 638-7498 or email juddvilleumc@outlook.com. You also may call (989) 666-2773.
Deadline is July 24.
