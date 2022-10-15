CORUNNA — The annual dinner meeting of the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society, which owns and directs the operation of the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds, is planned for Saturday, Dec. 10.
Community members are invited to show their support for the Shiawassee County Fair, its board of directors and the youth of the county by becoming a member of the society.
Yearly dues are $10 per person or $15 for a couple. Membership dues must be paid by Nov. 2 to be eligible to vote.
This year’s annual meeting will be held at the VFW hall in Durand, with a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner commences at 6. A business meeting and awards program will follow.
Dinner reservations are $20 per person and must be made no later than Nov. 18.
For more information or to make reservations, stop by the fair office at 2900 E. Hibbard Road in Corunna or call 989-743-3611.
