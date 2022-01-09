Mr. and Mrs. Foster (Joan) Luchenbill

On Dec. 24, 1951, while he was on leave from the Army, Foster F. Luchenbill married Joan J. Chapman in Angola, Indiana.
On Dec. 24, 2021, the Luchenbills celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
The couple settled in Vernon before retiring to New Port Richey, Florida, in 1983. They moved from Florida to their current home in Estill Springs, Tennessee, in 2016.
