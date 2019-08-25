OWOSSO — For the fourth consecutive year, free guitar lessons are being offered to the community. The lessons will be held every Wednesday at 1218 N. Hickory St. until May 2020.
The lessons for harp style classes are from 4 to 4:45 p.m., for second year students from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., for beginners 5:30 to 6 p.m. and finger picking from 6 to 7 p.m.
It is recommended that children who attend be at least nine years old, and it is very important to the child’s success to know what size guitar they use and any other specifications.
For those seeking information on the classes, please contact Kelly Landis at (517) 703-4088.
