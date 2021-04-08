DURAND — The next St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry mini distributions will take place beginning April 24.
The group is taking appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through April 16. Call (855) 288-6704, ext. 7017, and follow the instructions on the answering service.
The distribution will take place in the parking lot at 700 Columbia Drive. Stay in your vehicle.
Bring either a government-issued ID and/or mail with your address.
To receive food, you must have an appointment and live in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Gaines, Lennon or Vernon.
