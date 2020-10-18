NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop Church of the Nazarene, located at 7406 Saginaw St., is holding a food distribution event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. for vehicles to line up to receive free shelf-stable and frozen food, as well as produce. Food will be placed in trunks, so there is no need to exit vehicles.
People interested will need to bring proof of residency, sucha as a government ID or mail with an address. Restrooms will not be available.
If you have COVID-19 or any symptoms, please stay home and arrange for someone to bring your identification and a note allowing them to pick up food for you.
The food giveaway is for anyone in financial hardship in need of food, senior on fixed incomes, and people who have recently lost jobs. For more information, call the Greater Lansing Food Bank at (517) 908-3680.
