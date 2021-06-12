OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of June 13.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday – Broccoli stuffed chicken, sweet potato, veggies, fruit, roll
Tuesday – Cheeseburger deluxe, pasta salad, broccoli, fruit
Wednesday – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni salad, three bean salad, fruit, cookie
Thursday – Mostaccioli with beef, yellow beans, fruit, garlic bread
Friday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Normandy veggies, roll, pie
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, fruit, roll
Tuesday – Reuben bake with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and rye bread, green beans, fruit
Wednesday – Chicken alfredo over fettuccini, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
Thursday – Cheeseburger casserole with tater tots, peas, macaroni salad, fruit, bread and butter
Friday – Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, roll, pie
