Shiawassee Community Foundation scholarship

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation announces a new scholarship in memory of Kyler Raffaelli, who passed away July 13.
The Kyler Raffaelli Memorial Scholarship is available to Shiawassee area high school seniors and graduates planning to pursue the skilled trades. Preference will be given to Owosso High School seniors and graduates.
Kyler was born Oct. 12, 1995, to Michael and Daniele (Shafer) Raffaelli in Owosso. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 2014. Kyler worked for Harris Electric, with whom he was studying to be a journeyman.
Raffaelli was involved in athletics, playing soccer every season through high school. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, including activities like kayaking, hunting, fishing and hiking.
He was a beloved member of the Owosso First Church of Christ family.
For more information about the Kyler Raffaelli Memorial Scholarship, visit shiacf.org. Applications open on Oct. 1.
