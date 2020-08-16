Norman and Donna Blight celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary July 25, 2020, at Indian River with family.
The Blights were married Aug. 7, 1950, in Flint by the Rev. E.H. Longman at the Court Street Methodist Church before Norman reported to Camp Atterbury in Indiana, and then Germany as a regimental maintenance sergeant.
Their children include Ann Blight of Traverse City, Gail (Jon) Love of Bancroft, Matthew (Sandy) Blight of Bancroft and Mary (Kelly) Buchholz of Owosso.
Their grandchildren include Zach and Michaella DeYoung, Katie Chunko, Brade Love, Jeff and Ashley Blight, Justin and Evan Buchholz, and the late Brittany Buchholz.
The great-grandchildren are Isabella, Sophia and Case DeYoung, Claire, Olivia, Macie and Charlotte Chunko, and Eli, Ella and Easton Love.
The Blights are members of the First Congregational Church of Bancroft. They moved to Bancroft in 1960 from Clio, where they were raised. They both retired from Blight Oil Company in Bancroft.
