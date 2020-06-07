OLIVET — A total of 345 students have been named to the Olivet College 2020 spring semester dean’s list.
To make the list, a student must be full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher. * indicates 4.0 GPA.
Dylan Briggs*, Bancroft
Kyle Markley*, Byron
Sidney Kulhanek*, New Lothrop
Brianna Sevcech, New Lothrop
Chelsie Smith*, Laingsburg
Julie O’Berry*, Morrice
