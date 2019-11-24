MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University this week announced its August 2019 graduates.
The following local students were among those named as graduates:
n Lacey Micka, of Elsie, with a bachelor of science degree.
n Zachary Appleberg, of Byron, with a bachelor of science degree.
n Adam Dietrich, of Corunna, with bachelor of science in business administration.
n Emily Everett, of Corunna, with a certificate degree.
n Cole Boettcher, of Laingsburg, with bachelor of science in business administration.
n Dylan Edwards, of Owosso, bachelor of science in business administration.
n Allison Grubb, of Owosso, bachelor of science degree.
n Brooke Judd, of Owosso, bachelor of applied arts degree.
n Hannah McQuiston, of Owosso, bachelor of science degree.
n Grace Richardson, of Owosso, bachelor of science degree.
n Jordan Waters, of Owosso, bachelor of applied arts degree.
