CORUNNA — The American Red Cross is seeking donors of all blood types.
The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Cross said in a press release.
Make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
n From 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Nov. 24 at New Lothrop High School, 9285 Genesee St.
