EAST LANSING — Stephen Schlaack, of Owosso, graduated in May from Michigan State University, earning a master of business administration degree in supply chain management and logistics.
Upon graduating, Schlaack accepted a position with Charter Communications as a procurement manager.
He is the son of Ronald and Noreen Schlaack, of Owosso, and a 2008 graduate of Corunna High School.
