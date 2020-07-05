OWOSSO — Four area students have been chosen as recipients of the 2020 Richard E. Campbell Scholarship, sponsored by the Harold R. Cooley Detachment 841 of the Marine Corps League of Owosso.
Erin Middleton, a graduate of St. John’s High School, received a $1,000 scholarship. Middleton plans to study recreational therapy and psychology at Central Michigan University. She is the daughter of Shawn and Sheryl Middleton.
Emma Smith, an Owosso High School graduate, received a $500 scholarship. Smith plans to study accounting at Davenport University. She is the daughter of Dan and Michele Smith.
Blake Munger, who recently graduated from St. John’s High School, received a $500 scholarship. Munger plans to study film media at Grand Valley State University. He is the son of Tyler and Brandy Munger.
Autumn Merrihew, a recent graduate of Owosso High School, also received a $500 scholarship. Merrihew plans to study veterinary science ay Baker University. She is the daughter of Cynthia Merrihew.
