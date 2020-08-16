OWOSSO — Starting Aug. 20, for the next four Thursdays the Z Hall, located at 1775 Owosso Ave., will offer picnic dinners and family-style meals to go.
The new picnic dinners in the hall’s sculpture garden are in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which postponed several planned events, a news release states. Guests can either enjoy dinner in the hall’s sculpture garden or order meals to go. Live music will be provided.
The Z Hall, purchased last summer by Owosso resident Dr. David Skjaerlund, has been completely remodeled, featuring timber frame accents that complements the original ZCBJ Hall brick architecture. Lighting, flooring and interior walls have been upgraded, as well as bathrooms and the fireside room.
The hall also features a garden area complete with hundreds of flowering plants, brick walk way, water fountain features, special granite sculptures, gazebo and lawn space.
“We were designed to be relational beings, feeding our soul with human interaction that allows us to thrive,” Skjaerlund said. “These Thursday evenings provide another opportunity to casually celebrate summer evenings together with friends or family.”
Dinner reservations are required a day in advance and tickets can be purchased at thezhall.com/events. Guests are required to comply with social distancing guidelines. For more information, call the hall at (989) 723-7028.
