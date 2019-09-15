Graduates of Owosso St. Paul High School will conduct a multi-class reunion meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus.
Attendees are asked to bring ideas. For more information, call Jane Ahern Back at (989) 413-3990 or Robert Kerjes at (989) 445-0088.
