UNIVERSITY CENTER — Almost 1,900 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2020 semester dean’s list.
To be eligible for the list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
Onjaleigh Hannan, of Byron.
Connor Madsen, of Owosso.
Anastasia Gulyaeva, of Corunna.
Edward Murphy, of Chesaning.
Dylan Walter, of Ovid.
Paige Muzer, of Durand.
Haley Hooley, of Byron.
Allyson Vowell, of Corunna.
Zachary Schwab, of Owosso.
Noah Foster, of Perry.
Josephine Hufnagel, of Owosso.
Macie Bruff, of Corunna.
Laney Fulk, of Chesaning.
Andrew Fulton, of Chesaning.
McKenna Sovis, of Owosso.
Makayla Morell, of Chesaning.
Danielle Wolanin, of Byron.
Brayton Horning, of Elsie.
Tanner Williams, of Chesaning.
Kyle Mesh, of Corunna.
Taylor Yaros, of Chesaning.
Brendan Trenkle, of Byron.
Alexa Mort, of Henderson.
Jacob Steinacker, of Owosso.
Seth Wendling, of Chesaning.
Kylie Brooks, of Corunna.
Kira Kieffer, of Ovid.
Karah Brown, of Elsie.
Travis Lange, of Chesaning.
Katherine Tennyson, of Byron.
Matthew Hardy, of Perry.
Joshua Pickler, of Corunna.
Madison Hafner, of Chesaning.
Alexandra Cherny, of Durand.
Raegan Forgie, of Byron.
Will Guzinski, of Elsie.
Cameron Welte, of Corunna.
Faith Loomis, of Owosso.
Allison Hakken, of Chesaning.
Autumn Severn, of New Lothrop.
Kennedy Amman, of Elsie.
Addison Sickles, of Ovid.
Riley Caswell, of Ovid.
Emma Bruff, of Chesaning.
Julia Lewis, of Chesaning.
Garrett Powell, of Chesaning.
Alexis Ragnone, of Byron.
Katlin Gross, of Chesaning.
Olivia Moore, of New Lothrop.
Jorden Loyd, of Chesaning.
Madison Cheney, of New Lothrop.
Gavin Brault, of Owosso.
Rebekah Steinacker, of Owosso.
Dylan Vincke, of Chesaning.
Lane Birchmeier, of New Lothrop.
Julia Martin, of Chesaning.
Casadi Smith, of Owosso.
Sasha Neff, of Durand.
Abigail Box, of Owosso.
Hannah Mose, of Chesaning.
Logan Zell, of New Lothrop.
Brandon Keys, of Chesaning.
Katie Bitterman, of Chesaning.
Olivia Zamora, of Morrice.
