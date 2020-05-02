CORUNNA — The Corunna United Methodist Church, 200 W. McArthur St., is announcing its food pantry is open for business and has plenty of food to give away.
Anyone with identification showing they are a Michigan resident can use the drive-thru at the church, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
People are allotted one visit per week. Food packages are based on the size of the family. The food distributed includes milk, frozen meat, bread, cereal and many other items.
Sandy Hand, a church member, said there is more food available than takers. She said only three cars were served on Thursday.
For details, call the church at (989) 743-5050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.