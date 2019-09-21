OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center is hosting the first in a Dining with Diabetes event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The event targets individuals with prediabetes, type 1 or type 2 diabetes, members of their support system and/or anyone interested in learning more.
Participants learn to make healthy food choices and incorporate balanced menus into the family dining experience. Classes include research-based education, cooking demonstrations and healthy recipe tasting.
This event will take place four consecutive Mondays, starting Sept. 23, at the Memorial Healthcare Community Wellness, Nutrition and Diabetes Center, Woodard Station (North Entrance), 317 S. Elm St., Suite 202.
The event is sponsored by Lions Club International Foundation and the Lions Clubs of Michigan and is free to attend. To register, call Memorial at (989) 729-4700.
