SHIAWASSEE AREA — Capital Area Community Services, Inc., continues to monitor actions and communications from a number of sources related to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation.
It is our priority to continue to provide services to those in need while also keeping our clients and staff safe. CACS, Inc., has implemented various recommendations provided by health officials.
While some of these recommendations include the closing of facilities and social distancing, at this time we continue to provide services with some program modifications.
Below is a summary of program modifications we have made, effective March 16, 2020. We realize these are unique times and circumstances and hope the communities we serve are understanding of the changes we have made until further notice.
Head Start
Head Start and Early Head Start programs are suspended until April 6, 2020.
Family Advocates are making weekly contacts to all families providing support such as diapers to Early Head Start families, mailing a monthly program newsletter with daily activities, and have added links on the CACS Head Start website to connect to other websites that provide additional activities for children.
Information about feeding programs that can be accessed can also be found on the Head Start website at www.cacsheadstart.org
Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP)/The Emergency Food Program (TEFAP)
Both food programs continue to operate with operational modifications. Already packaged food boxes will be delivered to waiting cars.
Staff from CACS units are packing the food boxes; volunteers are not.
CACS Service Centers
Services provided by Service Center staff is being scheduled on an appointment only basis.
Signage is posted at all Service Center sites indicating how to reach staff.
Financial Literacy/ Property Tax Foreclosure Prevention Program
Services are being initiated through an initial phone call. Staff will serve clients remotely.
Shiawassee County CACS is open, but staff are not meeting with clients in person.
Individuals should call (989) 723-3115 and speak with a staff member between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for further information.
