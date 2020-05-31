ALBION — Albion College recognizes recent graduates, recipients of academic awards, and dean’s list and Albion College Fellow honorees.
Owosso resident Sarah Kilbreath graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in communication studies with a minor in art history, and was summa cum laude with departmental honors in communication studies.
Kilbreath also received a Communication Studies Prize in memory of Charles Baldwin, Henrietta Bancroft, Bishop Joseph Berry, Catherine Hicks Glathart, George Bowen Silliman and Elsie Verner and was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.
Owosso resident Brieanna McAuliffe graduated cum laude with a degree in English and creative writing and a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service.
McAuliffe also was named an Albion College fellow.
