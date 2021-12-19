ELMIRA, New York — Claire Elfring, of Laingsburg, has been named to the Elmira College dean’s list for the fall 2021 term.
Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term GPA of 3.6 or higher are placed on the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.