OWOSSO – On Dec. 1, Memorial Healthcare Foundation will be participating in the Giving Tuesday campaign. The Foundation’s focus will be to raise funds for Friends of Hospice.
The foundation will be selling three different size poinsettia plants in three colors. You may purchase for yourself or buy one for a patient of Memorial Healthcare who is receiving chemotherapy or infusion treatments, a resident of Long-Term Care Unit or for a patient in our Hospice program. All orders must be received by Nov. 15 at 5:00 pm.
Plants will be available for pick up on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Owosso Masonic Lodge, 301 N. Washington St.
Visit MemorialHealthcare.org/Foundation/Special-Events for an order form, complete and return with payment to: Memorial Healthcare Foundation, 1637 W. Main St., Owosso, MI 48867. You may also text “flower” to 243-725 or visit bidpal.net/flower to place an order. For more information, please call the Foundation office at: (989) 729-4675.
Memorial Healthcare Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation governed by an independent board of directors.
