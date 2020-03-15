MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University recently announced its December 2019 graduates.
The following local students were among those celebrating commencement:
n Kristine Batora, of Elsie
n Haley Robinson, of Elsie
n Sawyer Astle, of Ovid
n Katherine Tomasek, of Byron
n Julia Angst, of Laingsburg
n Aaron Beach, of New Lothrop
n Anna Clarizio, of Owosso
n Cory Hauk, of Owosso
n Heather Painter, of Owosso
n Nathan Hanselman, of Perry
n Tammi Taylor, of Perry
n Casey Smith, of Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.