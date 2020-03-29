SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee Community Foundation has established a new scholarship for students battling diabetes, in honor of the Jokinen family, of Durand.
Beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, the Jokinen Family Endowed Scholarship Fund will be available to Shiawassee County seniors and graduates, with preference to those from Durand High School.
The Jokinen Family has lived in Shiawassee County for over 60 years, and diabetes is a disease that has affected the family for many years. Adam Jokinen, son of Ross and Terry, was diagnosed with type 1/juvenile diabetes his sophomore year of high school.
Knowing the struggles a young person may face living with this disease, this scholarship is intended to help not only financially, but also to encourage the young person to pursue post-secondary training, specifically in the healthcare/medical field.
To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be attending — or plan on attending — a Michigan college, university, trade, or vocational school and be studying something in the healthcare/medical field. The student must have diabetes, with preference given to an individual with type 1/juvenile diabetes.
For more information or to contribute to this fund, please visit shiacf.org or call (989) 725-1093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.