Margaret Rosella (Coughlin) Bolinger celebrated her 100th birthday recently.
Bolinger was born Aug. 12, 1921 to Charles and Sarah Coughlin.
She was one of five daughters, and had seven brothers. She grew up in Shepherd.
Bolinger worked at Angelo’s Coney Island in Flint, where she met her future husband Everett Bolinger. They were married Aug. 2, 1969, in Davison and were married for 38 years.
They lived in Chesaning after their marriage and Margaret worked at General Motors for many years before retiring.
