Mr. and Mrs. David (Rosemary) Gilbert

David and Rosemary (Elkins) Gilbert of Corunna are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple were married Sept. 25, 1970, in Flusing by Magistrate Maraun. Don Elkins, brother of the bride, was a witness.
The Gilberts have resided in the Corunna area for the last 50 years, and now also in Florida.
The couple’s children are Jason (Richard) Gilbert, and Ryan (Lanai) Gilbert.
The couple plan to celebrate with their immediate family Oct. 25 at home with a catered dinner.
Rosemary Gilbert is a retired real estate agent while David Gilbert is retired from General Motors skilled trades.
