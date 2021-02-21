UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list.
To be eligible for the list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.
Brooke Miller of Chesaning
Leah Keller of Chesaning
Brandon Kline of New Lothrop
David Borso of Byron
Jordyn Bishop of Chesaning
Emma Rosencrans of Chesaning
Olivia Krejci of Durand
Madisyn Jonas of Laingsburg
Abbey Bitterman of Chesaning
Emily Jancarik of Corunna
Janae Jancarik of Corunna
Janelle Kline of Chesaning
Leslie Bedrosian of Corunna
Katie Nixon of Morrice
Brianna Kline of New Lothrop
Katelyn Ferry of Chesaning
Natalie Skaryd of Chesaning
Abigail Lange of Chesaning
Kailee Smith of Lennon
Tina Chen of Chesaning
Kelly Pabst of Corunna
Madison Hatherill of Durand
