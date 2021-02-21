 
 
 

UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University named to the fall 2020 semester president’s list.

To be eligible for the list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.

Brooke Miller of Chesaning

Leah Keller of Chesaning

Brandon Kline of New Lothrop

David Borso of Byron

Jordyn Bishop of Chesaning

Emma Rosencrans of Chesaning

Olivia Krejci of Durand

Madisyn Jonas of Laingsburg

Abbey Bitterman of Chesaning

Emily Jancarik of Corunna

Janae Jancarik of Corunna

Janelle Kline of Chesaning

Leslie Bedrosian of Corunna

Katie Nixon of Morrice

Brianna Kline of New Lothrop

Katelyn Ferry of Chesaning

Natalie Skaryd of Chesaning

Abigail Lange of Chesaning

Kailee Smith of Lennon

Tina Chen of Chesaning

Kelly Pabst of Corunna

Madison Hatherill of Durand

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.