Cooking club members to demonstrate recipes

CORUNNA — The Corunna branch of the Community District Library will host a cooking demonstration with the Owosso Culinary Club at 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
Student chefs will demonstrate how to make garlic herb and cinnamon maple butter, along with crostinis.
Attendees will taste samples and receive recipes. Pre-register by calling (989) 743-4800.
