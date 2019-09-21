OWOSSO — The Professional Nursing Practice Council at Memorial Healthcare is hosting in collaboration with the United Way of Genesee and Shiawassee counties its annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive for the Linc Community Pantry in Owosso.
Collections will begin Wednesday and continue through Oct. 11.
Last year, the organization collected more than 1,300 pounds of peanut butter and jelly for families in Shiawassee County. The group is collecting sealed and non-expired jars of peanut butter (nut-free options are also accepted) and jelly.
Drop off locations at Memorial Healthcare include the main lobby, cafeteria and the main lobby of the Medical Arts Building (all within the main campus).
In addition, some of orovider offices will be accepting donations during their normal business hours and at West Campus.
For additional information, call Megan Stasa at (989) 729-4010.
