OWOSSO — First Church of Christ is the area drop-off location for Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child during National Collection Week (Nov. 16–23).
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.
Anyone can pack a shoebox. Individuals, families, churches, and groups fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, such as dolls or soccer balls.
Do not include candy, toothpaste, used or damaged items, war‑related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures, seeds, chocolate or food, liquids or lotions, medications or vitamins, breakable items, such as snow globes or glass containers, or aerosol cans.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift to cover the cost of shipping.
To learn how to pack a shoebox, view gift suggestions, or get your follow your box label visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
First Church of Christ Drop Off Center will be open for area residents on Monday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 28, 5 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19, 20, 21, 9 a.m. to noon; Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 to 4 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 23, 8 to 10 a.m. Please call the church office 725-5039 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.