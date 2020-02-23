OLIVET — Ninety-five of Olivet College’s highest achieving students have been named to the 2019 fall semester president’s list.
Local students named to the list include Sidney Kulhanek of New Lothrop, Chelsie Smith of Laingsburg and Julie O’Berry of Morrice.
To make the president’s list, a student must be full-time and earn a 4.0 grade GPA for the semester.
