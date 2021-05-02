FLINT — Mott Community College honored its outstanding academic achievers for 2021.
Awards include the College’s top two honors, honors college diploma recipients and departmental award recipients.
The Phil Braun Award recipient for 2021 is Andrew Tolles, of Flint. The Phil Braun recognition is given annually to the student who has obtained the most outstanding academic achievement of all graduating students.
The Paul Karr Award recipient for 2021 is Mickeely Dias, of North Branch. The Paul Karr Award is given each year to the graduate chosen to represent the class as its best citizen on the basis of scholarship, character and service.
The honors college diploma is awarded to students who have completed a minimum of four honors sections including the honors colloquium, have completed all the criteria for an associate’s degree and are graduating with a 3.5 or better GPA.
Students who will receive the honors college diploma at commencement include Kalynn Kennedy, of Byron.
The STEM Scholars Program will graduate 12 scholars. MCC’s STEM Scholars Program is for academically talented students interested in a STEM related field and who plan to attend college full-time completing an associate in science degree. They must maintain a 3.0 GPA.
This year’s STEM scholars include Aaron Moore, of Lennon, physics.
