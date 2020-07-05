UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2020 semester deans’ list.

To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a GPA of 3.4 or better.

The following local students were among those honored:

Kathleen Armstrong, of Byron

Karah Brown, of Elsie

Riley Caswell, of Ovid

Alexandra Cherny, of Durand

Mia Copes, of Chesaning

Riley Darling, of Owosso

Drew Eastwood, of Chesaning

Katelyn Ferry, of Chesaning

Andrew Fulton, of Chesaning

Anastasia Gulyaeva, of Corunna

Allison Hakken, of Chesaning

Ashlyn Harris, of Byron

Alex Harvey, of Chesaning

Madison Hatherill, of Durand

Elissa Henige, of Chesaning

Brayton Horning, of Elsie

Kira Kieffer, of Ovid

Westin Kumpelis, of Chesaning

Travis Lange, of Chesaning

Elijah Marshall, of Vernon

Sean McCloskey, of Owosso

Makayla Morell, of Chesaning

Alexa Mort, of Corunna

Edward Murphy, of Chesaning

Paige Muzer, of Durand

Sasha Neff, of Durand

Samantha Nichols, of Chesaning

Victoria Poletti, of New Lothrop

Garrett Powell, of Chesaning

William Sadilek, of Chesaning

Madelyn Schiefer, of Corunna

Katie Schnell, of New Lothrop

Autumn Severn, of New Lothrop

Addison Sickles, of Ovid

Weston Smith, of Elsie

Casadi Smith, of Owosso

Jacob Steinacker, of Owosso

Rebekah Steinacker, of Owosso

Dominic Switzer, of Chesaning

Dylan Szakal, of Durand

Katherine Tennyson, of Byron

Natalie Thompson, of Ovid

Brendan Trenkle, of Byron

Dylan Vincke, of Chesaning

Stephanie Walker, of Laingsburg

Skylar Walser, of Chesaning

Dylan Walter, of Ovid

Abigail Welch, of Owosso

Cameron Welte, of Corunna

Laynee Willson, of Perry

Danielle Wolanin, of Byron

Logan Zell, of New Lothrop

