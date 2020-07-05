UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2020 semester deans’ list.
To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a GPA of 3.4 or better.
The following local students were among those honored:
Kathleen Armstrong, of Byron
Karah Brown, of Elsie
Riley Caswell, of Ovid
Alexandra Cherny, of Durand
Mia Copes, of Chesaning
Riley Darling, of Owosso
Drew Eastwood, of Chesaning
Katelyn Ferry, of Chesaning
Andrew Fulton, of Chesaning
Anastasia Gulyaeva, of Corunna
Allison Hakken, of Chesaning
Ashlyn Harris, of Byron
Alex Harvey, of Chesaning
Madison Hatherill, of Durand
Elissa Henige, of Chesaning
Brayton Horning, of Elsie
Kira Kieffer, of Ovid
Westin Kumpelis, of Chesaning
Travis Lange, of Chesaning
Elijah Marshall, of Vernon
Sean McCloskey, of Owosso
Makayla Morell, of Chesaning
Alexa Mort, of Corunna
Edward Murphy, of Chesaning
Paige Muzer, of Durand
Sasha Neff, of Durand
Samantha Nichols, of Chesaning
Victoria Poletti, of New Lothrop
Garrett Powell, of Chesaning
William Sadilek, of Chesaning
Madelyn Schiefer, of Corunna
Katie Schnell, of New Lothrop
Autumn Severn, of New Lothrop
Addison Sickles, of Ovid
Weston Smith, of Elsie
Casadi Smith, of Owosso
Jacob Steinacker, of Owosso
Rebekah Steinacker, of Owosso
Dominic Switzer, of Chesaning
Dylan Szakal, of Durand
Katherine Tennyson, of Byron
Natalie Thompson, of Ovid
Brendan Trenkle, of Byron
Dylan Vincke, of Chesaning
Stephanie Walker, of Laingsburg
Skylar Walser, of Chesaning
Dylan Walter, of Ovid
Abigail Welch, of Owosso
Cameron Welte, of Corunna
Laynee Willson, of Perry
Danielle Wolanin, of Byron
Logan Zell, of New Lothrop
