Jillian Klaver recently completed the Michigan Music Teacher’s Association Student Achievement 12-year program in piano testing with the Capital Area Teachers Association. She is a junior at Owosso High School and is the daughter of Marcus and Deb Klaver. Her teacher is Colleen Ensberg.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Starbucks construction underway in Caledonia Township
- Judge reminds defendant of previous comments, sends him to prison
- Four-time drunk driver gets jail, thanks to law’s time limit
- Hospice House seeks volunteers to keep doors open
- Lawsuit less than a week after Honolulu police shooting
- Holek appointed Caledonia Township Supervisor
- Local COVID-19 cases up more than 300 in a week
- Kent E. Aurand
- Saginaw County prosecutor: No charges against police in Chesaning shooting
- Duane A. Beamish
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Restrictive voting laws an affront to democracy (3)
- Debate over gun violence misses obvious questions (2)
- New Data Demonstrate How Cala Trio™ Enables a More Frequent Assessment of Hand Tremor Compared with In-Person Assessments in Patients with Essential Tremor and Supports Feasibility of Telemedicine Approaches for Essential Tremor Management (1)
- Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants (1)
- New fishing dock installed at Hopkins Lake (1)
- BASKETBALL: Leagues announce all-conference teams (1)
- Price gouging must end (1)
- People who started meals program deserve acknowledgement (1)
- We need voter ID in America (1)
- The Lord creates all, not made-up beings (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.