Jillian Klaver recently completed the Michigan Music Teacher’s Association Student Achievement 12-year program in piano testing with the Capital Area Teachers Association. She is a junior at Owosso High School and is the daughter of Marcus and Deb Klaver. Her teacher is Colleen Ensberg.

