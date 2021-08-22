Vogan-Bowers

Shia Vogan and Devin Bowers were married Saturday.
The bride is the daughter of Shawn and Carley Vogan of Owosso. She currently attends the University of Michigan-Flint, with plans to graduate in the spring of 2022, and works at Memorial Healthcare.
The groom is the son of Richard and Tammie Bowers of Vernon. He is a University of Michigan-Flint graduate, and currently serves as a manager at Redwood Steakhouse.
