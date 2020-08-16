Nathan Ambrose, of Byron, was among 24 graduates in July from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee, Georgia.
Ambrose received a master of science degree in physician assistant studies.
A graduation ceremony took place online.
Ambrose is the son of Brian and Terri Ambrose.
He previously received a bachelor of science degree in human biology, with honors, from Michigan State University in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.