ALMA — The Model United Nations student group at Alma College was poised for a big showing at the National Model U.N. Conference in New York City this year, following a successful performance at the regional conference in February.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, resulting in the cancellation of the event, which was originally scheduled for March 28.
Although Alma College was unable to compete at the national conference, the students scheduled to participate were given a record 21 “Outstanding Position Paper” awards, more than any college or university has earned in the 94-year history of the conference.
“This was the most talented, largest, most extraordinary group we have ever had,” said Derick “Sandy” Hulme, faculty advisor of Model UN at Alma College. “I feel so desperately sorry for those students who never got to go. I told all of our seniors, international students and others — if any of you are available next year, you have a spot on the team, because you earned it.”
Maris Fett, sophomore, Owosso, majoring in political science, was honored at the event.
