OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
Dec. 1
A girl to Jennifer (Baker) and Andrew Reed of Owosso
A girl to April (Helvie) and Ethan Tobey of Perry.
Nov. 30
A boy to Mikaylia Shay of Corunna
Nov. 24
A girl to Brooke White and Jesse Fritz of Owosso.
Nov. 21
A girl to Jennelle Slomkowski and Randy Whitten of Byron
Nov. 20
A boy to Tara (Kersjes) and Jerry Birchmier Jr. of Maple Grove Township.
A boy to Hailey Ergen and Randall Roll of Perry.
Nov. 14
A girl to Amy (Acton) and Jeff Selbig of Owosso.
