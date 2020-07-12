ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University Graduate List
More than 2,800 Grand Valley State University students completed the requirements to receive their degrees this past April.
Students who graduated at the conclusion of the Winter 2020 semester in April include:
Byron
Christopher A. Jansson, BA
Madelyn R. Offer, BS
Chesaning
Jason Chen, BS
Corunna
Jerod T. Fattal, BS
Brooke G. Fugate, BA
Laingsburg
Ryan T. Gerger, BA
Jay R. Kusler, BBA
Oakley
Tiffany M. Loos, MS
Owosso
Megan M. Jecks, BS
Perry
Charles H. Dunn, BS
Taylor M. Miller, BSN
