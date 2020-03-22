OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library is discontinuing curbside delivery at both branches.
Staff may still be contacted by emailing info@sdl.lib.mi or leaving a message on the library’s phone at (989) 725-5134 or (989) 288-3743. Messages will be returned as quickly as possible.
While the library is unable to issue new library cards under the current restraints, patrons with expired cards may receive 30-day temporary renewals by calling their local branch.
Digital services are still available. Check the library’s website (sdl.lib.mi.us) for a complete list.
Additional information or changes will be posted on the Shiawassee District Library’s Facebook page.
